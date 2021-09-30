'I Empathise...': Captain Amarinder's Sweet Reply To Indian Footballer Amrinder Over Chaos

As the political events in Punjab have created a nationwide buzz, citizens have been keeping a close watch on Captain Amarinder Singh's next move after resigning as Punjab Chief Minister. The senior Congress leader has decided to quit the grand old party after four decades of service but also dismissed speculations of joining the BJP.

The minute-to-minute developments in Punjab political circle have prompted hundreds of news articles and debates on social media. However, the events unfolding in the state have appeared to impact Indian footballer Amrinder Singh, who is not even remotely connected to politics.

Many netizens were confused between the accounts of the individuals who share a similar name and have verified profiles on Twitter. While the footballer's Twitter handle reads @Amrinder_1, the ex-Punjab CM's handle is @capt_amarinder.

The goalkeeper on Thursday took to Twitter and requested the media and journalists to 'stop tagging him in posts' related to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder Singh also acknowledged the footballer's request and empathised with his 'young friend.' Retweeting Amrinder's post, the politician wished him luck for upcoming matches.

"I empathize with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead," Captain wrote.

Capt Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

Putting a finality to his Congress stint, former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh is set to quit Congress. The 79-year-old Congress veteran issued a statement stating that he will send his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi soon. While he said that he will not be joining any other party, he has affirmed that he cannot remain in Congress anymore. Rahul Gandhi has called an emergency meeting to discuss the Punjab crisis and is currently en route to his mother's house.

Amarinder Singh, on his visit to Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice and also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday. Captain has reportedly been contacted by the Congress High Command in a bid to placate him.