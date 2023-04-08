Last Updated:

'I Feel Inspired,' Says PM Modi After Visit To Vivekananda House In Chennai

In his address at celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math Chennai, PM Modi said he has deep respect for the Ramakrishna Math and that it played an important role in his life.

Press Trust Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House here, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897.

"Today I got the opportunity to visit the Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed here after he returned his famous trip of the West. Meditating here was a special experience I feel inspired and energetic. I am happy to see that ancient ideas are reaching the younger generation through modern technology here," he said.

Flanked by monks of the Ramakrishna Mission, he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda. "Vivekanandar Illam" (Vivekananda House) in the city is a historic place where the iconic monk stayed for nine days in 1897.

A statue of Vivekananda was presented to the Prime Minister as a memto. Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Union Minister of State L Murugan participated.

