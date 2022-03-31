'I First Met Imran Khan In 1982...': India's Former Envoy To Pakistan Tells His Tale

As Imran Khan in his big address to the nation on Thursday ahead of the looming ‘no-confidence motion’ made big claims about the foreign conspiracy allegedly hatched by the USA to evict him from power, Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan G Parthasarthy delved into his own experience with the former Cricketer.

While speaking on the Debate with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Amb Parthasarathy justified how a 'secret letter' such as the one Imran Khan is brandishing could have come about, saying, “If some American passes the generally accepted views that he (PM Imran Khan) is a pain in the neck, they'll pass it on to the Pakistan government.”

'Imran Khan burnt his boats everywhere'

Speaking on PM Imran Khan’s suddenly evoked respect for India's foreign policy during the political upheaval in Islamabad, G Parthasarthy said, “Imran Khan has burnt his boats everywhere. He has burnt his boats with America, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India. Now he has some nice words to say about India and Indian democracy. He never bothered to do anything about India-Pak relations. When I was deployed in Karachi in 1982, he was captaining the Pakistani Cricket team and at that time too, he was incredibly anti-Indians.”

"Imran Khan has deep-rooted Complex for Indians...."

He further deliberated that Imran Khan is incapable of having a decent argument about India and Pakistan. Citing his experiences with the former Pakistan Cricket Captain, Ambassador Parthasarthy noted that Khan previously had a deep-rooted complex for Indians. “Even during cricket matches, he used to believe that the match is the battlefield between the two nations,” he informed.

#ImranTrapped | Imran Khan has burnt his bridges with many countries. I met him in 1982... He has a deep complex against India and Indians: G Parthasarthy, Former High Commissioner to Pakistan https://t.co/X544LUNp97 pic.twitter.com/Dw1KoeCHBR — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

“Imran Khan, when it comes to India and Indians, is incapable of building ties,” Parthasarthy remarked while deliberating upon Khan's failed diplomatic management during his three and a half year tenure.

The remarks of the former High Commissioner to Pakistan were made after Khan during his big address to the nation ahead of the trust vote, openly spoke against Washington sending messages to Islamabad to plot his eviction. While he pretended to make his allegations oblique and cryptic, he ended up naming ‘American administration.’ Former Pakistani Ace Baller had termed the alleged conspiracy an attack on an Independent nation like Pakistan and claimed that the opposition was hand in glove with ‘foreign conspirators’ to topple his government.

#WATCH | Islamabad: In his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences. pic.twitter.com/aTGUh9HqSe — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Image: Republic World