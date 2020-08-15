'Had no Hope': How 106-year-old Mukhtar Survived 1918 Spanish Flu & Fought Off Covid Too

A resident of Nawabganj area of Delhi, Mukhtar Ahmed survived 2 pandemics - the Spanish flu in 1918 at the tender age of 4 years and Coronavirus at the age of 106 years. This elderly man survived against all odds and is an inspiration to those battling this virus. This oldest COVID-19 survivor in India narrated his recovery story to Republic on the special Independence Day broadcast to honour Covid warriors.

Mukhtar Ahmed on recovering

106-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed got infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on 14 April. He contracted the virus from his son and spent 17 days in the hospital before getting discharged on 1 May. According to the researchers, coronavirus is more dangerous for the elderly due to the underlying health conditions but this man fought not one but 2 pandemics and survived.

The oldest COVID survivor told Republic that he was kept in a 'store' kind of place for the initial 10 days and those were the toughest days for him.

"My time in the store was tough because they were very strict and also due to the lack of proper facilities. The food was not good and there was water scarcity. The toilet did not have water and there was no proper drinking water either, "said the oldest COVID survivor.

"I was later moved to the quarantine facility on the 3rd floor after about 10-12 days. The condition there was much better. The food quality was good, water was available and supplements were also provided. I did not have any hopes to survive in the store but I saw some hope in the 3rd-floor quarantine facility. God saved me," he added.

Mukhtar Ahmed, India's oldest COVID survivor also said that coronavirus is much worse than the Spanish flu.

"I have seen many health problems but nothing as bad as coronavirus. The Spanish flu would come and go, unlike COVID-19. Moreover, back then science was not as developed and the healthcare system was not great either. We only had hakim and vaids to treat us but coronavirus has left the entire world in jeopardy," said Mukhtar Ahmed

