'I Have Full Faith In Legal System' Nirbhaya's Mother After Court Denies Stay On Execution

After the Patiala House Court, on Monday, dismissed the mercy petition filed by the culprit Pawan Kumar in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi expressed her faith in the justice system and stated that the culprits of Nirbhaya rape and murder case will be hanged tomorrow.

While interacting with the media she said, " The honourable court has heard both the parties and then gave its verdict for the third death warrant. The culprits and their lawyers were misleading the court. Their petition was rejected today, and I am very much sure now that they will be hanged tomorrow. So far they have always misled the court and the system. I have full faith in the justice system. I was troubled but never lost hope. Finally, they will be hanged tomorrow." Reacting to culprit Pawan 's mercy petition hearing at 2 pm, Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema said, "He discharged his duty for Pawan. When did he again become the lawyer? He should be punished for the manipulation he is doing. I believe at 2 when the court will listen to their plea, they won't get any relief then also."

All petitions dismissed

The application was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Courts. Earlier, the Judge had conveyed to the representatives of the convicts that the Court couldn't stay the execution of the convicts on any legal grounds.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the fourth and final curative petition filed by Gupta, seeking to stay the execution.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student 'Nirbhaya' was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

