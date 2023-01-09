Rahul Gandhi made headlines once again for making a bizzare statement saying he has killed Rahul Gandhi and the person speaking to journalists is not the actual Rahul Gandhi. BJP wasted no time before ridiculing the Congress leader and said there was nothing shocking about what Gandhi had said.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag me hai, maine maar diya usko. Mere mind me hai hi nahi. Gaya woh. Gaya. Jis vyakti ko aap dekh rahe ho, woh Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Woh aapko dikh raha hai (Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him. He’s not in my mind. He’s gone. The person you’re seeing is not Rahul Gandhi."

The Congress scion further justified his statement and asked the reporter to not to be surprised and advised him to read about Hinduism and Lord Shiva to understand his comment.

Mocking Rahul Gandhi for his comments, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said, "Hairaan mat hoyiye (Don't be shocked)."

Rahul Gandhi's bizarre statements

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made a statement struggling to make sense. There have been multiple instances where the Congress leader has stirred up controversy for arguably ridiculous comments.

Here are a few such incidents:

1. 'Stop fearing the cold'

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a nationwide march, was asked why he was going around in a t-shirt in the bitter cold. Gandhi said he is walking in a t-shirt because he is not afraid of the cold. "I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter," Gandhi had said. The Congress leader's comment triggered social media ridicule with a BJP spokesperson saying Rahul Gandhi believes just 'sardi' (winter) is a state of mind, just like poverty, referring to a 2013 statement by the leader.

2. Poverty just a state of mind

This comment by Rahul Gandhi was made when the Congress was in power back in 2013. While many things from that era have been forgotten, this comment has lived to haunt Gandhi. Speaking at a function, Gandhi had said poverty is just a state of mind. The BJP, then in the Opposition, had mocked the leader saying if poverty is a state of mind then all poor people should be sent to mental hospitals so that they can get cured and become rich.

3. Congress is a funny party

Soon after Rahul Gandhi was appointed vice president of the Congress party, he called his own party funny because he felt one of the country's largest parties had no rules or regulations. "It is a funny party. It is the largest political organisation in the worl but perhaps does not have a single rule or regulation. We create new rules every two minutes and then dump them. Nobody knows the rules in the party," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying while speaking at an AICC session.

3. Dalits need Jupiter's escape velocity

Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati for not allowing other Dalit leaders to rise, Rahul Gandhi said the Dalit community needs to escape at the velocity of Jupiter in order to achieve success. The Congress leader further dwelled on astronomy to explain the escape velocity phenomenon.