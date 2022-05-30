'I Have No Regrets': Arrested PFI Leader On 'judges Wearing Saffron Underwear' Remark

Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Yahya Thangal, who was arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday in connection with the Alappuzha hate slogan case, said he does not regret his derogatory comments on the Kerala High Court judges.

Thangal was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering by a minor boy at a recent rally organised by the PFI in Kerala's Alappuzha district. He was taken into custody as one of the organisers of the event where the provocative slogans were raised.

A day before his arrest, Thangal was heard saying in a viral video, that the courts were shocked by the PFI's Alappuzha rally because the "judges were wearing saffron underwear."

When confronted by Republic TV about his offensive remarks on the judiciary, the PFI leader said, "I have no regrets. We will keep talking against RSS. If that is a crime to speak against them, the court should stop making any observation based on an opinion constructed by the ideals of RSS."

Yahya Thangal was produced before the court on Monday, which remanded him to two weeks of judicial custody, till June 13. He will be lodged in Mavelikkara Jail.

On Sunday, the Kerala Police arrested six PFI activists for allegedly attempting to free Thangal from police custody. According to sources, the activists attacked a police jeep carrying the PFI leader while it was stationed at the Kumbalam toll plaza in Aluva.

Alappuzha hate slogan case

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the police arrested the father of the minor boy, who was heard raising inciteful slogans against two communities. A purported video, in which the child could be seen sitting on the shoulder of a person and raising offensive slogans on May 21, had gone viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police prompting it to register a case.

So far, more than 20 people have been arrested and remanded in the case and more people were being taken into custody for questioning from various places. According to police sources, the boy would be sent for counselling at a government centre soon.