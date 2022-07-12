'I Have Tested Positive For COVID-19', Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.
"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his twitter handle.
Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.
இன்று உடற்சோர்வு சற்று இருந்தது. பரிசோதித்ததில் #COVID19 உறுதிசெய்யப்பட்டதையடுத்து தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 12, 2022
அனைவரும் முகக்கவசம் அணிவதோடு, தடுப்பூசிகளைச் செலுத்திக் கொண்டு, பாதுகாப்பாய் இருப்போம்.
Image: PTI
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)