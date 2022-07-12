Last Updated:

'I Have Tested Positive For COVID-19', Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his twitter handle.

Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

