I Invite World To Jammu & Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha At G20 Meeting In Srinagar; Key Points

On the second day of the Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who participated in the meeting stated that Kashmir witnessed cross-border terrorism for many years, but now the UT is witnessing a new era of limitless possibilities of growth and peace. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant were also present at the meeting.
Key points:
- At the Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir has always been a centre of wisdom, knowledge, inclusive culture and breathtaking landscape." He quoted Amir Khusrau's "If there is paradise on this earth, it is here, it is here, it is here" couplet describing the beauty of Kashmir.
- The L-G also lashed out at Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. "For almost 30 years, this land of peaceful coexistence of almost all the religious sects had to suffer state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, PM Modi’s development schemes that empowered the masses… isolated the terror ecosystem," Sinha said.
- "J&K is now open to a new era that is open to growth, peace and development. Today J&K stands as one of the developed states in the country... I invite the world to Jammu and Kashmir," L-G said.
- Addressed the G20 delegates, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "As we meet at the scenic spot of Srinagar, we have this deep realisation within us that we all are part of the global world. Our challenges are global, our concerns are global, and our benchmarks are global... We have the highest railway bridge in the world here. India is ready to share global responsibility as far as our obligation towards the economy, environment & society is concerned. "
- Singh also spoke about the CSIR- Aroma Mission. "Kashmir has another aspect of tourism which is science tourism. A place called Gulmarg, and another township called Bhaderwah in Doda, from where originated the Aroma mission. A high amount of Lavender cultivation happening on a very large scale, providing agri-tech startup livelihood opportunities to thousands and thousands of young men and women," he said.
- Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "In the previous working group meetings, I was happy to see that all participants unanimously adopted green tourism to be the most important priority among the priority areas... We are committed to working with all G20 countries to promote sustainable practices that benefit both people and the planet."