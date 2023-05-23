I Invite World To Jammu & Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha At G20 Meeting In Srinagar; Key Points

On the second day of the Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who participated in the meeting stated that Kashmir witnessed cross-border terrorism for many years, but now the UT is witnessing a new era of limitless possibilities of growth and peace. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant were also present at the meeting.

