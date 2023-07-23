I Know How To Bring Down CM: Congress Leader's Dig At Siddaramaiah Sparks Infighting Buzz

A video purportedly featuring Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad expressing strong discontent towards Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked infighting within the state unit. The video captured Hariprasad addressing a gathering of Billava and Ediga leaders in Bengaluru on Friday, where he made veiled remarks, hinting at his influence in choosing and removing Chief Ministers.

"I have already played a role in making five Chief Ministers in this country, whether it is Pondicherry (Puducherry) or Goa. In Jharkhand, I have done it alone. In Haryana and Punjab, I did it along with the AICC team," Hariprasad can be heard saying in the viral video, claiming credit for his role in shaping political leadership in various states.

I know how to bring down CM: Congress leader Hariprasad

Hariprasad who has not been inducted into the Karnataka cabinet, seemed to direct an indirect warning towards CM Siddaramaiah, asserting that he knows how to bring down a Chief Minister. "So, I very well know how to make a CM and how to bring him down. I do not beg from anyone. I will stand with my chest. Becoming a minister is a different question," he said.

Both Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah belong to the backward classes, representing the Ediga and Kuruba communities, respectively. However, in the video, Hariprasad urged communities like Ediga, Billava, Namdhari, and Deevara to ponder why they have not been able to emerge strongly in politics and suggested they may have become victims of conspiracies.

Reflecting on their political history, Hariprasad recalled the past support extended to Siddaramaiah, saying, "Some may say that Siddaramaiah and I belong to the backward class and should unite. With an intention that all of us should unite, we supported in 2013 (Siddaramaiah became CM for the first time)."

The Congress leader also expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled promises made by Siddaramaiah. He mentioned his request for Rs 5 crore towards the Koti Chennayya theme park in Udupi district, which Siddaramaiah initially agreed to but did not materialise. He further remarked, "He cannot help me politically, rather I can help him politically."

It is pertinent to mention that during the cabinet formation in May, reports emerged suggesting that Hariprasad lost the race for a ministership after facing opposition from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Infighting in Karnataka Congress?

When questioned about the remarks made by the Congress leader, Home Minister G Parameshwara, initially cautious in his response, stated, "I am unsure about the context in which he made the statement... Leaders sometimes express their personal opinions." Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar acknowledged BK Hariprasad's seniority and asserted that there is no dissatisfaction within the party. He suggested that Hariprasad might have shared his personal views, leaving the matter to be addressed by the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies)