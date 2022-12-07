'I Love You Too': Kejriwal As AAP Wins Delhi MCD Polls; Wants Cooperation From BJP & Cong

After winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the voters. He also congratulated the people of the national capital for the win.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change," Delhi CM Kejriwal said while addressing the party workers after crossing the majority mark to win the MCD elections.

The CM added, "We worked day and night to develop schools and brightened the future of lakhs and crores of students. People gave us responsibility for hospitals and we ensured better treatment. People gave us the responsibility of electricity and we distributed it for free. Now, the people have given us the responsibility of cleaning Delhi."

In a reply to a supporter in the crowd, Kejriwal said, "I love you too".

The AAP supremo stated that he wants the cooperation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress to work for the national capital. He also congratulated all winners from AAP, BJP, Congress and Independents.

"I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," Kejriwal said.

He stressed to take the politics of positive politics forward. "We were behind for 75 years. Now to take the country forward, we have to do positive politics and development politics."

AAP sweeps MCD elections

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by securing 134 seats- eight seats more than the majority mark. With this, the party has ended Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 15-year rule at the civic body.

According to the official figures, the AAP has won 134 seats of the total 250 wards.

The BJP, in contrast to exit polls which suggested massive defeat, won 104 seats. The Congress put up a dismal performance winning just nine seats and independents won three.