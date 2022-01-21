I Merged Many Flames With Drass War Memorial: Former Army Veteran On 'merger' Precedent

Former chairperson of the ceasefire monitoring group Lt. Gen Shokin Chouhan on Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami outlined that the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate was not in fact eternal, and there was a need for a war memorial. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on Friday.

Crucially, regarding a precedent of war memorials being merged in such a manner, he reminisced the time he too removed the various flames from the Zojila pass till Kargil and put them all in the memorial in Drass, Chouhan said, "So, I agree that the eternal flame on the India Gate was not the final flame. We had to have one single memorial and this is the right way to go about it."

The India Gate memorial was built by the British government in memory of the British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914-1921. However, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was included in the memorial structure in the 1970s after the massive victory of India over Pakistan in which 93,000 troops of the enemy country surrendered. The National War Memorial was built as a memorial to all of India's martyrs.

Politics of Amar Jawan Jyoti

Several Opposition leaders voiced their displeasure at the move, calling it an insult to freedom fighters. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment at the move. "It is a matter of great sadness that the immortal flame that used to burn for our brave soldiers will be extinguished today," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the move saying, "Modi again insulted our freedom fighters. It was due to their struggle that rights to life, liberty, equality, freedom of religion, freedom from untouchability, etc were guaranteed. Modi thinks this struggle was waste of time. Shameful. Duties without rights is slavery."

Rashtirya Janata Party's Manoj Jha said that it was 'neither good optics nor good politics'."It is understandable that the present regime may not have a sense of attachment/belonging with the 'glories of the past' but it is beyond comprehension when you resort to such 'memory erasure' tactics," he said in a tweet.