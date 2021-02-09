'I Proudly Sang For Brave Jawans!': Kiren Rijiju Croons For Army At Arunachal Border

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared that he had spent a 'memorable evening' with the Indian Army jawans, talking about how he sang 'proudly' for them during his visit to the Arunachal Pradesh border to inspect infrastructure works.

"I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO," the Sports Minister shared along with a video of him singing.

I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO. pic.twitter.com/zLZNC4o2MF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2021

Kiren Rijiju Reviews Border Works

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Arunachal Pradesh on February 7 to take stock of the border development works underway in the region. During his visit, Rijiju interacted with the local people at Galemo, Bodak, Maja, Taksing, and Limeking and shared a video of roads being built in the mountainous region to secure the borders of the country saying that the Modi Government was 'clearing the past blunders'.

Border people are the sentinels of our country. Past blunders are being cleared by @narendramodi govt. to develop border areas and to secure every inch of our motherland. Had good interaction with the local people at Galemo, Bidak, Maja, Taksing and Limeking in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/OcvUOMJVcf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 7, 2021

The ruling BJP government is constructing a 2,000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway along the McMahon Line along with other roads and bridges in border areas like Gelling in Upper Siang, Kaho, and Chaglagam in Anjaw districts.

The saffron party had previously targetted the Congress of allowing expansionist forces such as China to infiltrate the borders and had accused them of putting no effort to secure the borders in Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, Congress has constantly targetted the Modi government over the increasing Chinese aggression with Rahul Gandhi claiming that China had built a village consisting of 101 homes, encroaching approximately 4.5 kilometers into the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

