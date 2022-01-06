'I Second...': Anand Mahindra Has Hilarious Take On COVID Variants Around The Globe

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra often takes to his Twitter handle to share hilarious or interesting incidents. On Thursday, he shared a funny meme where netizens can be seen sharing their take on the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic and the new variants of the virus found in various countries.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a funny meme and shared his reaction on new COVID-19 variants being found in different countries. Mahindra shared a meme that read, "JUST IN: New coronavirus strain found in Nigeria, different from UK variant." Reacting in a hilarious manner, a netizen wrote, "Sab country ek ek apna variant nikaal lo. Saal ke end mein Coronavirus World Cup rakh lenge (Every country come up with a new variant. At the end of the year, we will hold Coronavirus World Cup)."

Meanwhile, India has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago. With these additions, the city's overall Coronavirus count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. At 15,166, Mumbai has recorded the all-time high COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and the latest count reflects a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent, within a span of just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 10,665 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 11.9 per cent. The national capital recorded eight COVID deaths on Wednesday, the highest number since June 16 last year, while the number was three on Tuesday and one each on January 3, 2 and 1. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices.

Booster doses in India

Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will start administering booster doses in January. On December 25, PM Modi announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. The PM also informed that healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses (COVID booster doses)" from January 10, 2022, onwards. He also noted that citizens above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the doctor's advice starting from January 10, 2022.

Image: PTI, Unsplash