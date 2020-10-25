'I Stand With Republic': Tarek Fateh Extends Support Against Mumbai CP's Witch-hunt

Following the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's unmitigated witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, Pakistan-origin Author-Journalist Tarek Fatah on Sunday, October 25, came out in support of Republic TV. Taking to Twitter, Fatah wrote, 'I stand with Republic' in response to Republic Media Network news release wherein the entire editorial staff of the network had a FIR filed against it in a severe attack on press freedoms.

This is in continuance of the ongoing campaign against Republic that has gone beyond the original TRP case probe which itself lies in tatters, with an OpIndia tape showing how a witness has alleged that he was coerced to name Republic. On Saturday Republic Media network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen were questioned by the Mumbai police as well, with the network having completed over 100 hours of questioning in all. The Mumbai Police has attempted to ascertain Republic's sources, and has also now effectively sought to know details of every transaction of the network since its inception via a Section 91 notice.

READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma condemns Param Bir-led witch-hunt on Republic; 'public is in anger'

READ | BJP's Kapil Mishra slams Maharashtra govt & Mumbai Police for witch-hunt against Republic

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic TV

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami joined the team as they were summoned by the Mumbai Police on Saturday morning and he sent out a strong message to police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Goswami did not mince words, slamming him for invoking a British era 1922 law Section 3(1) against Republic.

The witch-hunt had begun with Param Bir Singh making allegations regarding Republic TV's name coming up in a case of alleged TRP manipulation. Within 6 hours, the Mumbai CP had stood completely exposed with Republic accessing the FIR copy which didn't name Republic, accessing the complaint based on which the FIR was filed which also didn't name Republic, and a mail from the television rating agency where it was made clear that Republic is in no way linked to any TRP manipulation.

READ | 94- yr-old INA Veteran speaks against Republic Witch-hunt, draws parallels with Emergency

READ | NUJ(I), WJI & IFWJ condemn Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network staff