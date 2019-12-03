I Strongly Demand Death Penalty For The Rapists: Deepa Malik

Padma Shri, Khel Ratna awardee and multiple Paralympics medalist Deepa Malik has lent her strongest possible voice in support of the campaign for the death penalty for the rapists.

"I fully agree its hightime that law on death penalty for rapists should be enacted. We have to set some examples. As a mother of two daughters, it scares me. I am scared every day and I can't be scared in an independent India. When people do good you make them role models and heroes but when people do bad then there should equally strong penalty and strong laws so that things are not repeated again. We have to do something now because everyday there are four cases which are so ruthless and inhumane. How can and how long we will continue like this? I want to make a strong appeal to every parent and citizen that we have to look at the mental heath of their children and check their hormones and channelise it in the right direction. Get the toxins out of your body by playing sports," Deepa told Republic TV in an exclusive Live interview on Tuesday.

She further said: "I am saddened by the fact that we are launching a campaign like this now. It should have been done this long back. We shouldn't have waited for so long. It further adds to my agony because I am someone who motivates girls in disability to come out and empowered and it bothers me that a child or a girl who is weak in limb or body and if she is used as a piece of meat then the poor girl won't be able to fight back. So as parathlete it scares me even more. This has to be thought of very seriously and we have to make our country safe for the girls."

On enacting stricter laws, she said: "Stricter laws and fast track cases are need of the hour. May be law can be quicker. It should be faster for such cases so that people are not bailed out. There has to be something defined which clearly shows that a rapist can't go scot-free and they can't be released. Punishment for rape should be even higher than murder because you have actually murdered a girl's life. They are not even leaving them alive. They are burning them after using them. This is not done. Its plea, it is a sincere plea to the govt and higher authorities and lawmakers of the country please set certain laws which do not let things like this happen. Anybody who is wanting to do something like this should get mortally scared to attempt anything like this."

