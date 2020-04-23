Want CBI Inquiry Into Attack On Arnab Goswami; Give Attackers Lie-detector Test: Ex-UP DGP

Following the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on their way back home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight late on Wednesday night, Former Director-General of Police UP Dr. Vikram Singh on Thursday condemned the attack and said that a CBI inquiry along with an SIT must be set up by the police for the investigation.

His assertion comes across as being even more important as the Mumbai police has heavily watered down the FIR, not naming the Youth Congress despite confessions and other proofs.

CLINCHER: Official Congress posts & photos with senior party netas betray Arnab Goswami's attackers

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Singh said, "I am extremely shocked and to say it is reprehensible would be an understatement of the decade. The attack an internationally renowned journalist in this manner. If they are not arrested I question the capacity of the Police commissioner and the Mumbai police. Interrogate them and put them on lie detector a polygraph test and see who is there behind this. This news and the tsunami of the event are in extremely poor and bad taste and I had expected better from the top leaders in Delhi and elsewhere."

READ | Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

Further talking about the attackers he said, "This criminal not only attacked Arnab and his wife Samyabrata but attacked the media and India. NSA should be slapped on them. And if he has the audacity to attack Arnab then I will say he is criminal from his bone marrow. My prayers are with Arnab and his wife for his service to the country."

"If I were the police commissioner I would have booked Arun Borade and the top five people behind it with NSA. They would have been behind the bars and would have received a lesson of their lifetime. I strongly condemn this attack. I have no faith if NSA is not been imposed I strongly recommend a CBI inquiry. This is not satisfactory and things are not adding up. I am very disappointed by the progress in this sensitive investigation," he added.

READ | How Alka Lamba Celebrated Youth Congress After Arnab Goswami's Attackers' Confession

'CBI inquiry recommended'

Lastly slamming the Mumbai Police he said, "We, somebody, say that they are from the youth congress it's their job to investigate. It is a child's play to investigate the background, the political affiliation, a financial status it doesn't take an eternity. It is a larger conspiracy. The reaction of the police where he says let me investigate before going to the youth congress is a crime shame. The police have to side with the victim and not the criminal. It is their duty to protect the complainant and not be a defense lawyer of the accused."

"That is why I recommended a CBI inquiry and also an SIT. They are taking time so that they can dust into the atter and cover-up. I will contact personally the DGP and police commissioner of Mumbai. If they do not react it is going to be a crime shame a whatever the name Mumbai police has earned will be lost ins simple on the investigation. You are accounted for the rule of law and not any political party of any manifesto do not be mistaken about it," he added.

READ | Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Full Complaint Copy After Physical Attack

READ | FIR Filed After Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; Details Here