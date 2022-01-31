I-T Department Raids 8 Locations Linked To Jewellers In Varanasi, Jaunpur; Probe Underway

The Income Tax Department has raided eight different locations across Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi and Jaunpur on Monday. The locations, which are being linked to jewellers, were kept under the IT scanner and are being searched thoroughly as the raids are underway.

However, there is no official statement as yet from the police department. The raids carried out by the Income Tax Department in Uttar Pradesh are being assisted by the units of the Mumbai Police, who are also at the raid locations at the moment.

According to media reports, the ongoing raids on gold merchants and local business associates are said to be based on suspected hawala transactions being investigated by the Income Tax Department on intelligence inputs while confirmation is expected by the department very soon.

Meanwhile, these raids came at a time when the state is all set to hold Assembly elections in the coming days beginning from February 10. Previously, multiple raids were carried out by the IT department.

Series of income tax raids in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in December, multiple raids were carried out at various locations in Uttar Pradesh including the recovery of crores of unaccounted money by the Goods and Sales Tax authorities from Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain followed by another raid by the Income Tax Department at the premises of perfume traders including Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain.

While the Samajwadi Party had alleged the ruling BJP government of teaming up with the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, several Union Ministers pointed their fingers at the Samajwadi Party.

Image: Republic