In a big blow to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Income Tax Department alleged that he and his family had concealed income of nearly ₹17 crore. This came after it conducted a search and seizure operation on September 17 covering 30 premises across Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata linked to them. Without naming Deshmukh or his family, the I-T department claimed to have found many incriminating documents, loose sheets and digital evidence.

Highlighting discrepancies in the trust controlled by the NCP leader, it flagged inflation of expenses, money laundering, bogus donation receipts, unaccounted cash expenses and so forth. Moreover, the I-T department stated that it had evidence of ₹4 crore being routed to the trust as "donation" via money laundering using Delhi-based companies. Mentioning that several bank lockers had been put under prohibitory orders, it clarified that a further probe is underway.

The I-T department added, "Specific evidences have been unearthed which reveal that three Educational Institutions of the Trust have indulged in inflation of expenses in which salaries paid to the employees were partly collected back in cash. Such evidences were found for several financial years amounting to more than ₹12 crore. During the search, it was also detected that the Trust, apart from suppression of receipts, has paid substantial amounts to brokers for arranging admissions. Such payments, to the tune of about ₹87 lakh have been paid in cash and are completely unaccounted."

Anil Deshmukh under CBI and ED scanner

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On August 16, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari, and V Ramasubramanian had declined to grant him protection from any coercive action in the case registered by the ED. Thereafter, the central agency issued a lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister after he skipped its summons 5 times in a row.