I-T Dept Finds Evidence Indicating BBC Avoided Paying Taxes For Years In India: Sources

The Income Tax Department in its probe has received certain evidence related to the operations of BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) indicating that tax has not been paid on certain remittances, which have not been disclosed as income in India by foreign entities of the group, as per sources.

The sources also stated that the tax officials suspect services of contractual employees have been utilised, for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done by the company.

In addition to this, the investigation by the IT officials has also found several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to the Transfer Pricing documentation.

BBC admits under-reporting income in India

On June 6, the British broadcaster had accepted that the company has under-reported its income in India in the last few years and would have paid lower taxes than its liability. The company will now be filing the revised returns and the pending dues, penalties, or interest in order to settle its liabilities.

The Income Tax Department also said that the quantification of the BBC's 'tax liability' will be realised once the tax is actually paid.

The Income Tax department in February this year surveyed two offices of BBC India in Delhi and Mumbai over alleged irregularities in its certain documents. The department stated that the income and profits showcased by various group entities does not commensurate with the company's operations in India.

Anurag Thakur addresses BBC issue at Republic Summit

On April 26, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the issue at the Republic Summit and said the BBC has admitted to violating FDI rules. While speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he said, "They (the BBC), have admitted to violating FDI rules."

The comment was made by Anurag Thakur when the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against the BBC under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).