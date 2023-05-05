Last Updated:

I-T Dept Officer Killed In Manipur Violence: IRS Association

An Income Tax department official posted in Imphal was killed during the current spate of violence in Manipur, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Image (ANI)


An Income Tax department official posted in Imphal was killed during the current spate of violence in Manipur, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association said on Friday.

The association said this in a fresh tweet, posted a few minutes after it deleted an old one on the incident.

In the latest tweet, it said the "association strongly condemns the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Sh. Letminthang Haokip, tax assistant in Imphal. No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty".

"Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour," it said. The association, an all-India body of the Income Tax Department, also posted a photo of the official.

The deleted tweet had a different photo with an accompanying message.  Parts of the state has witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last 48 hours with a defence spokesperson saying a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters.

