Last Updated:

I-T Dept Raids Chinese Telecom Major Huawei For Tax Evasion; Company Issues Statement

The Income-tax department, conducted raids at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei in the country, as part of a tax evasion investigation.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Huawei

Image: PIXABAY


The Income-tax department on Wednesday, February 16, conducted raids at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei, as a part of a tax evasion investigation. According to the official sources, financial documents, account books, and company records were looked into as a part of the investigation and some records were seized too.

Earlier on Tuesday, raids were launched at the company's premises in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram, and Bengaluru in Karnataka as a part of a tax evasion investigation against the company.

However, the company said that its Indian businesses were "firmly compliant" with the law.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said in a statement.

Huawei kept out of trials for 5G services in India

The central government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services but telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE for maintaining their networks under their old agreements. As per National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, the government's approval is needed before getting into any new business agreement.

READ | Agra: Income Tax Department raids 40 properties of Nuova Group Promoters in NCR

In 2021, the tax department had conducted searches against Chinese mobile communication and handset manufacturing companies like Xiaomi and Oppo and their linked persons. The raids were conducted based on the claim to have detected alleged unaccounted income worth about Rs 6,500 crore due to violation of the Indian tax law and regulations.

READ | Income tax return filing deadline for FY 2021-22 extended till March 15: CBDT

The Indian government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security, revealed sources. Some reports suggest that these apps are from major Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba, gaming company NetEase, among others.

According to the sources, the latest ban will be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds that these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PIXABAY)

READ | Goa: Income Tax department recovers over ₹6.2 crore from hawala operator in Margao
READ | Budget 2022 Highlights: Digital rupee made legal; no change in Income Tax slabs
READ | Income Tax Department raids 8 locations in Varanasi & Jaunpur; seizes bundles of cash
Tags: Huawei, Income tax department, Income tax
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND