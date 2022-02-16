I-T Dept Raids Chinese Telecom Major Huawei For Tax Evasion; Company Issues Statement

The Income-tax department on Wednesday, February 16, conducted raids at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei, as a part of a tax evasion investigation. According to the official sources, financial documents, account books, and company records were looked into as a part of the investigation and some records were seized too.

Earlier on Tuesday, raids were launched at the company's premises in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram, and Bengaluru in Karnataka as a part of a tax evasion investigation against the company.

However, the company said that its Indian businesses were "firmly compliant" with the law.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said in a statement.

Huawei kept out of trials for 5G services in India

The central government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services but telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE for maintaining their networks under their old agreements. As per National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, the government's approval is needed before getting into any new business agreement.

In 2021, the tax department had conducted searches against Chinese mobile communication and handset manufacturing companies like Xiaomi and Oppo and their linked persons. The raids were conducted based on the claim to have detected alleged unaccounted income worth about Rs 6,500 crore due to violation of the Indian tax law and regulations.

The Indian government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security, revealed sources. Some reports suggest that these apps are from major Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba, gaming company NetEase, among others.

According to the sources, the latest ban will be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds that these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China.

(With PTI input)

