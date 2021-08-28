I-T Dept Raids Steel Mfg Group In Maharashtra, Goa; Seizes Rs 175 Cr 'unidentified Income'

The Income Tax Department conducted extensive searches in the office of a steel manufacturer group based in Maharashtra and Goa and discovered unaccounted income worth Rs.175.5 crore so far, the Ministry of Finance informed in a press release on Saturday, August 28. The IT department discovered unaccounted cash and jewellery, shortage and excess of stock and bogus purchases, along with the proof of various fraudulent transactions in order to evade tax.



The firm is a well-known steel producer and trader in the cities of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Goa. The search operation spanned more than 44 locations. Many damning documents, loose papers, and digital evidence were recovered during the search and seizure operation.

IT department finds scores of evidence against the company

During the course of the investigation, the Income-tax department discovered that the organization was involved in fraudulent practices of creating "fake invoices" of scrap and sponge iron purchases from several fake issuers. The investigating body also discovered evidence revealing the locations of fraudulent invoice issuers and conducted searches against them. During the investigation, the invoice issuers admitted to falsely generating invoices, sans exchange of any material.



The infamous steel group was also involved in other malpractices like fabricating e-way bills to disguise their transactions as genuine purchases and collected GST input credit. "Evidence detected during the search revealed that the group was engaged in fraudulent practice of booking bogus purchases of scrap and sponge iron from various fake invoice issuers. Premises of fake invoice issuers were also covered during the search in Maharashtra and Goa," the Ministry of Finance informed in the statement.



Steel Company made fake purchases worth Rs. 160 crore: IT raids Steel group



The investigating body further informed that a "Vehicle movement tracking app" was used to identify phoney e-way bills with the active help of GST Authorities in Pune. So far, fake purchases from these parties have totalled over Rs.160 crore. The investigation is still ongoing, and the number of false purchases is expected to rise significantly.



Furthermore, the IT Department's investigation revealed, that surplus stocks worth Rs.4 crore were discovered on the premises, along with that a deficiency of items worth Rs.3.5 crore. Department also found out unaccounted property investment and unaccounted cash worth Rs. 3 crore. Jewellery worth Rs. 5.20 crore were also seized from various locations. During the search, the Income Tax department discovered unaccounted silver goods weighing 194 kilograms and valued at around Rs. 1.34 crore, which was accepted and recorded as additional revenue.



Image: PTI/ representative Image