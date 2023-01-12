I-T Dept Raids TMC MLA Jakir Hossain's Premises; Rs 15 Cr Seized From Residence, Factory

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday, January 11 raided the residential and factory premises of Trinamool MLA Jakir Hossain in Murshidabad in connection with a disproportionate income case. According to sources, Rs 15 crore has been seized from Jakir Hossain's residence, office, and rice and oil mills.

The Income Tax Department sources said that of the Rs 15 crore, Rs 9 crore was recovered from his residence alone, while the remaining Rs 6 crore was recovered from a Bidi (local Indian smoking stick) factory and rice and oil mills owned by Hossain, a two-time Trinamool Congress MLA and also a former member of the West Bengal cabinet.

#BREAKING | I-T raids at TMC MLA Jakir Hossain's house; Rs 15 cr seized from TMC MLA's residence. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/AQhDnzFQM8 — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Jakir Hossain is the TMC MLA from Jangipur in the (Murshidabad) constituency. He is also a former minister of the state for the department of labour for West Bengal. Notably, searches were also conducted at the house of MLA Jakir Hossain’s manager.

Sources said that the search lasted for ten hours in total. According to sources, the Income Tax Department also raided the houses of some other businessmen in the Murshidabad district.

Later, Jakir Hossain claimed that the officials of the Income Tax Department did not find anything significant in the search. He said, 'We have cooperated in every way. I pay the highest tax in Murshidabad. Everything is fine.