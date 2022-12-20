I-T Sleuths Raid Premises Of Two Punjabi Singers Under Suspicion Of Tax Evasion In Mohali

The Income Tax Department accompanied by CRPF guards carried out raids at various locations including houses and offices of Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Ranjit Bawa on Monday. The search operation started around 9.30 am and continued late at night.

Kanwar Grewal. Ranjit Bawa under I-T scanner

CRPF personnel stood guard at the apartment of Kanwar Grewal, who had remained very active during the farmers’ agitation against the now repealed agricultural laws and whose song on Sikh prisoners languishing in jails for several years was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The I-T officials conducted the operation at his house in Taj Towers, Mohali, and other premises in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted at the residence and commercial properties of Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Batala in Punjab. Sources said that the premises of Bawa's personal assistant were also raided.

I-T Department suspects large-scale receipt suppression by both singers

The Income Tax officials from Ludhiana initiated the search operation to verify the alleged theft of tax by the singers based on complaints, according to sources. The search operation was conducted as the Income Tax officials specifically wanted to tally the actual earnings of the singers with the wealth disclosed by them.

Sources confirmed that the family members of both singers were not allowed to move outside the residence and no visitor was also allowed during the search operation.

It is worth noting that the I-T operations come against the backdrop of intense questioning of several Punjabi singers by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the ‘influence’ of gangsters in the Punjabi music industry.