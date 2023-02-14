I-T Survey At BBC Offices: Anurag Thakur Says Govt Will Give Info Once Survey Is Over

Anurag Thakur, reacting to the Income Tax department surveys at offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday, said, “Income Tax department conducts surveys from time to time where irregularities are found, and when survey is completed, they give information. When this survey of I-T will be completed, we will give you all that information in detail.”

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting made the comments in a press conference after an Income Tax department survey at the offices of the BBC in Mumbai and Delhi. The I-T department's survey of offices has reportedly gone on for more than seven hours. Income Tax authorities conducted a survey of the offices in view of the British Broadcasting Corporation's alleged non-compliance with transfer pricing rules. The United Kingdom government has also responded to the I-T survey.

The UK government said it is closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India, ANI reported.

The BBC too has come out with a statement. The broadcaster said, "The Income Tax authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called the BBC the most 'Brasht Bakwas Corporation' and added that companies working in India will have to follow rules and regulations in the country.