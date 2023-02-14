I-T Survey At BBC Offices LIVE Updates: BBC Under Radar For Long; Defiant Despite Notices

I-T authorities still at BBC offices, some staff asked to stay on

Near midnight on Tuesday, BBC issued a statement saying, "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries."

"We are supporting our staff during the time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

"Our output and journalism continue as normal and we are committed to surveying our audiences in India," the BBC said.