I-T Survey At BBC Offices LIVE Updates: BBC Under Radar For Long; Defiant Despite Notices

The Income Tax Department is carrying out surveys at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices as part of a tax evasion investigation. A team of at least 60 to 70 officers are involved in the survey. The agency said, "The Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits."

A team of at least 60 to 70 officers are involved in the survey. (Image: Shutterstock)

23:56 IST, February 14th 2023
I-T authorities still at BBC offices, some staff asked to stay on

Near midnight on Tuesday, BBC issued a statement saying, "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries." 

"We are supporting our staff during the time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible." 

"Our output and journalism continue as normal and we are committed to surveying our audiences in India," the BBC said. 

22:13 IST, February 14th 2023
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks Centre over I-T survey at BBC offices

"The way they have influenced the agencies, it cannot be called fair at any cost. Now BBC has been attacked, the credibility of BBC is extra ordinary in the country and in the world, even today the people of the villages listen to the BBC and they say that, yes news has come in BBC," Gehlot said. 

20:07 IST, February 14th 2023
Discrepancies in the transactions between parent company & POEMs: Sources

Prima facie, it has been revealed that there are discrepancies in the transactions between the parent company and place of effective management (POEMs), Notably, POEMs are basically the subsidiaries of parent company. 

20:04 IST, February 14th 2023
BBC was defiant despite notices: Sources

According to Republic‘s sources, notices were earlier sent to the British Broadcaster BBC in order for the company to explain certain transfer pricing-related payments to the I-T department. It has also been learnt that the I-T department suspected tax evasion by claiming services and costs that were not incurred or suspected to be bogus in nature to save on taxes. 

It has been revealed that these alleged tax evasion runs into a few crores. Meanwhile, documents related to the company, pen drive and laptops have been seized by the I-T department.

19:36 IST, February 14th 2023
Actions taken by I-T Dept highly questionable: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"The unprecedented actions taken by the I-T Dept at the BBC's Indian offices are highly questionable, raising concerns over media freedom. Infringement on press freedom is objectionable and can embarrass our nation on the international stage," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

18:44 IST, February 14th 2023
I-T dept conducts surveys when irregularities are found, says Union minister Anurag Thakur

Addressing the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Income Tax department conducts surveys from time to time where irregularities are found, and when survey is completed, they give information. When this survey of IT will be completed, we will give you all that information in detail.”

18:14 IST, February 14th 2023
'Very unfortunate': Farooq Abdullah on I-T survey at BBC offices

"This is very unfortunate. Democracy is already under threat here and media is being suppressed and this raid on BBC is linked to this. Everyone thinks that this is happening because they (BBC) released that documentary and they are being targeted," said former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah. 

17:56 IST, February 14th 2023
UK govt closely monitoring I-T surveys at BBC offices in India: Sources

"We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," ANI reported citing its United Kingdom government sources.

 

17:44 IST, February 14th 2023
Congress escalates attack on BJP, says 'Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi'
17:13 IST, February 14th 2023
'Ideological emergency': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on I-T survey at BBC offices

Slamming Centre over the ongoing searches at the BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the news of the BBC raid is a declaration of 'ideological emergency'.

17:07 IST, February 14th 2023
'First time in the 100 years of the history of BBC': Digvijaya Singh

"I think it's for the first time in the 100 years of the history of BBC that they were raided merely for making a documentary on Gujarat showing all the sides. Won't this be a blot on PM Modi's international image?" questions Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

16:56 IST, February 14th 2023
Editors Guild raises concern over I-T survey at BBC offices

Taking to Twitter, the Editors Guild of India said, "EGI is deeply concerned about the IT “surveys” being carried out at the offices of BBC India. Is distressed by the continuing trend of government agencies being used to intimidate and harass news organisations that are critical of ruling establishment."

16:29 IST, February 14th 2023
Republic accesses exclusive visuals from inside the BBC office in Mumbai 

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the exclusive visuals from inside the BBC office in Mumbai. As per the visuals, police officials were seen inside the premises of the broadcaster’s office as the I-T officials were conducting the searches.

Meanwhile, sources suggested that the finance department of the company is under the scanner of the I-T department. Read here

 

16:27 IST, February 14th 2023
Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP govt for "hounding those who speak truth"

"Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth", PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. 

 

16:19 IST, February 14th 2023
Congress President calls I-T survey's on BBC 'assault on press freedom'

"Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under Modi Govt. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted. "No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this."

16:13 IST, February 14th 2023
Congress attacks Modi government over I-T survey on BBC

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the Modi government over the I-T surveys that is being carried out in BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The grand old party also said that this an "unannounced emergency".

16:02 IST, February 14th 2023
BBC issues first response on I-T survey

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC News Press team tweeted. 

16:02 IST, February 14th 2023
BBC the most 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation' in the world: BJP

BJP's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called BBC the most 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation' in the world and said that the companies working in India will have to follow the rules and regulations of the country. "Income Tax department lawfully carried out raids at the BBC office. The IT department is no longer the 'cageed parrot' as the Supreme Court had said about government institutions during the Congress rule", he said during a press conference. 

16:02 IST, February 14th 2023
Pictures from BBC offices amid I-T survey released

ANI shared pictures of BBC offices in Mumbai's Kalina, Santacruz and KG Marg in Delhi as the survey continues. 

16:02 IST, February 14th 2023
Income Tax Department conducts surveys in BBC's offices

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is carrying out surveys at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster BBC as part of a tax evasion investigation. In an official statement, the I-T Department said, "The Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits." 

It also clarified that the exercise conducted by the tax authorities is called “survey”, and is not a search or a raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. The agency further said that 'such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid'.

