I-T Team Deposits Cash Recovered From Perfume Trader Faizan Malik To Bank

As the Income Tax department conducted raids at 50 premises belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain (Pammi Jain) on December 30, the I-T teams have now deposited the money that has been recovered from perfume trader Faizan Malik's house, in the bank. As per sources, two I-T teams were present at the bank.

The Mumbai I-T team, that has been conducting raids at the premises of Pushpraj Pampi Jain, Anup Jain, Mahavir Prasad, Faizan Malik and Malik Mian, have collected several evidences against them and are examining the balance sheets of Financial Year 2016-2021.

As per sources, the ongoing searches at nearly 50 locations including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat, and Dindigul are based on a specific input of tax evasion provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

Pushpraj Jain who was elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016, is the manufacturer of the Samajwadi Perfume which was formally launched by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 9.

Reacting to this, SP had stated, "As soon as our respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger are clear, People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP." The Akhilesh Yadav-led party also accused BJP of misusing central investigative agencies to gain dividends in the UP election that is due in February this year.

UP Polls 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. At present, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state.

Image: ANI