Amid the ongoing surveys of the Income Tax (IT) Department at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster BBC, Republic on Tuesday accessed the exclusive visuals from inside the BBC office in Mumbai. The I-T Department surveys came in view of the alleged tax evasion by the London-based broadcaster.

As per the accessed visuals, police officials were seen inside the premises of the broadcaster’s office as the I-T officials were conducting the searches. Sources suggested that the finance department of the company was under the scanner of the I-T department.

The I-T Department is currently carrying out surveys at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the BBC as part of a tax evasion investigation. A team of at least 60 to 70 officers are involved in the survey, while around two dozen officials of the department are present at the Delhi office of London-based BBC.

#LIVE | Income Tax Department questions the financial and marketing team of BBC in #NewDelhi: Report. pic.twitter.com/T35b7DUOs4 — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2023

I-T Dept Issues Statement

Following the investigation, the I-T Department on Tuesday issued an official statement and revealed the survey is being carried out at the Delhi office of BCC in view of the company’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits.

“The Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits,” the statement read.

The IT department also clarified that the exercise conducted by the tax authorities is just a “survey” and not a search or a raid. Further detailing the provisions of the Income Tax Act, the statement said that 'such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid'.

I-T Survey at BBC offices in Delhi & Mumbai

As part of a tax evasion investigation, the I-T department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the broadcaster and those related to its Indian arm, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. As per reports, the IT department officers are probing the papers and are also talking to the marketing team of the British broadcaster.

The Income Tax department is only covering the business premises of the BBC and is not raiding the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.