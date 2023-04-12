I Thank Gehlot For Coming Amid The Political Turmoil: PM Modi To Rajasthan CM

After inaugurating Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train on Wednesday, April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for attending the event despite the political crisis.

'I thank Ashok Gehlot for coming despite the political crisis in the state. Gehlot ji you have laddoos in both hands because your Railway Minister and Chairman of the Railway Board both are from Rajasthan itself,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You left the work of 70 years for me,” the PM continued, making a playful jab at the Gehlot led Rajasthan government.

PM flags off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conference on April 12. Addressing the launch event, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'.

"It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.

Selfish politics overshadow development

The Prime Minister further stated that the modernisation of the railways, according to the prime minister, has historically been overshadowed by "selfish and mean politics."

"Unfortunately, selfish and mean politics had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways. Large-scale corruption neither let development happen in the railways nor did it let the railways' selection process be transparent," he said.

Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train’s specifications

Beginning on April 13, the new Vande Bharat train will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, stopping in Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram.

It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.