I Thought Mehul Choksi Was 'Raj'; He Called Me His Soulmate: Mystery Woman Barbara Speaks

Barbara Jarabica, the 'Mystery Woman' in the Mehul Choksi matter, has claimed that she had no role in the abduction of the fugitive diamantaire, as alleged in his complaint to the Dominica police. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Barbara revealed that Choksi approached her during her visit to Antigua last year and introduced himself as "Raj".

"I was a friend of Choksi. After I returned to Europe in August last year, he kept on texting or contacting me using different numbers or apps. Everyone knew him as Raj,” said Barbara. “He became friendly and later started flirting. He also gifted me diamond rings and bracelets that turned out to be fake," she told Republic TV’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy.

Barbara Jarabica said her name was dragged into the fiasco by Mehul Choksi's team and that she had nothing to do with his alleged abduction from Antigua. Responding to the relationship rumours, Barbara Jarabica said that Mehul Choksi was initially friendly but later began to flirt and kept insisting she return to Antigua.

“Raj (Choksi) wanted me to return to Antigua. He told me that age shouldn’t be a barrier in a relationship. Raj said he respects his wife but called me his soulmate and offered to buy me a yacht in Cuba. We talked more in the month of May and the last time we met was May 23, Sunday,” Barbara said. She claimed to have messages to contradict Choksi’s complaint about her alleged role in his abduction.

In a complaint to Antiguan Police, the 62-year-old Choksi claimed Barbara Jarabica was part of an elaborate abduction plan in which he was transported from Antigua and Barbuda islands to Dominica. The accused in the PNB scam claimed that he was on friendly terms with Jabarica over the past year as she lived opposite to his residential complex in Jolly Harbour but later shifted to Coco Bay Hotel.

Mehul Choksi kidnapped?

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, with the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped him. Dominican police however strongly refuted the version that Choksi was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23.

While the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rousseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail. The fugitive businessman is likely to be deported to India very soon.