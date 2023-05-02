I Trust Judiciary: Slain IAS Officer's Wife As SC Lists Plea Against Anand Mohan's Release

Uma Krishnaiah, widow of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah, on Tuesday, May 2, said that she has faith that the judiciary will direct Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take back amendment of the Bihar Prison Manual.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It is a very good sign. I have confidence in the judiciary. They will do justice to this case and they will direct the Chief Minister to reverse this order.”

This comes after the Supreme Court on May 1 agreed to list the IAS officer's wife's plea challenging the premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan from prison on May 8.

Gangster-politician Anand Mohan released under an amendment

On April 27, Anand Mohan was released from Saharsa prison under a jail sentence remission order after the Bihar government recently amended the prison rules allowing the early release of 27 convicts including him.

However, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the matter.

Uma Krishnaiah in her plea said that Bihar has specially brought this amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 with retrospective effect vide Amendment dated April 10, 2023, to make sure that the convict, Anand Mohan gets the benefit of remission.

The plea read, "Amendment dated April 10, 2023, is against the Notification dated December 12, 2002, as well as against the public policy and has resulted in the demoralisation of the Civil Servants in the state, therefore, it suffers from the vice of malafide and is manifestly arbitrarily and is contrary to the idea of a welfare state.”

For the unversed, the gangster-turned-politician also was on parole for 15 days to attend the engagement ceremony of his MLA son Chetan Anand before his release and came back to jail on April 26.

IAS Officer G. Krishnaiah's killing

G. Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who was from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana, was lynched by a mob on December 5, 1994, and Anand was serving a life term for his alleged involvement in the former's murder.

In 2007, a court had convicted seven people and the remaining 29 were acquitted. Anand Mohan was later handed the death penalty, but the next year the Patna High Court had commuted it to life imprisonment.