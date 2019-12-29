'I Was Heckled When I Enquired Where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Was Heading:' Woman Police Official

On Saturday after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by the UP police, a woman police officer who was in-charge of Priyanka Gandhi's convoy in Lucknow came out to reveal that she was "heckled" when she went to enquire where Priyanka Gandhi was heading. Stating that the allegations put forth by Priyanka Gandhi of being strangulated are "untrue", police officer Archana Singh explained that due to Priyanka's "sudden change in itinerary" she was sent to inquire about the Congress leader's whereabouts for security purposes during which she was heckled by Congress workers making her fall down on the ground.

"I was her fleet in-charge and this is not true. At 4.30 I got information that she will leave the party office for Kaul house. The arrangements were made accordingly and she came out of the party office and convoy proceeded towards the destination. The portion of the front convoy took the turn while she moved straight," said Archana Singh.

'Priyanka rode without a helmet'

Officer Archana Singh who was the area-in-charge at that point in time also revealed how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated basic traffic rules and took off to the residence of SR Darapuri without wearing a helmet.

"Party workers refused to tell anything and Priyanka Gandhi stepped out of the car and started walking. Meanwhile, I was heckled and I fell on the ground. She sat on a scooter and neither she nor the scooter driver was wearing the helmet. When she was told that it's not right to ride without a helmet she walked her way to the residence of SR Darapuri," said Archana Singh.

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

Earlier in the day, Vadra stated that after attending an anti-Citizenship Amendment Rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police had stopped her from meeting the IPS officer Darapuri's family. She claimed that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

