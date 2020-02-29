'I Will Always Be Proud Of Delhi Police': Says Retiring Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik retired on Saturday after 35 years of service in the Delhi police force. Patnaik, who had been serving as the Commissioner of Delhi Police since January 2017, is succeeded by SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the DCP amid the violent clashes that had broken out in the national capital on February 23.

In his retiring speech, Patnaik expressed his gratitude to all experienced police officers that he came across during his tenure and also paid his condolences to Head Constable Ratan Lal who lost his life in the Delhi violence. Ratan Lal was attacked by a violent mob of stone pelters and died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Gokalpuri.

'Deeply saddened by loss of Ratan Lal'

In his retiring speech on Saturday, Amulya Patnaik said, "I am retiring after serving for 35 years in the police. During my tenure, I had the opportunity to meet several experienced officers and learn a lot, I thank you all for everything. I am deeply saddened by the loss of Head Constable Ratan Lal who was martyred in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi, a few days back. I pay my heartfelt condolences to Head Constable Ratan Lal and pray for a speedy recovery of all the police officers injured in the violence."

Furthermore, he added, "I will always be proud of the fact that the Delhi Police never cares of their lives when it comes to protecting citizens of Delhi. During my long tenure, I have witnessed the several police administrations around the world but I will always remain proud of Delhi police's response, responsibility, and efficiency which is different from others. I feel that there is no other police force in the world like the Delhi police which faces different challenges every day."

Patnaik's tenure was extended due to Delhi Elections

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is an AGMUT cadre IPS officer who hails from Odisha. Patnaik was set to retire in January 2020, however, his term was extended due to the Delhi Assembly Elections and the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the national capital. Before serving as a Commissioner, Patnaik served as the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance and Administration) in Delhi Police.

