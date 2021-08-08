IAC 'Vikrant' Returns After Successful Maiden Sea Voyage; Delivery On Independence Day

In a remarkable development, Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' on August 8 has successfully accomplished its maiden sea voyage sailing since August 4 from Kochi. The carrier has been designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND)and is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Shipping (MoS).

The IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” with more than 76% indigenous content. This is the maiden attempt of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard to indigenously design and build a 'Made in India' Aircraft Carrier.

According to an official release, trials progressed as planned and the system parameters proved to be satisfactory. The carrier would continue to undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to handing over the vessel to the Indian Navy.

During the maiden sailing, the ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral AK Chawla reviewed trials on the last day. The successful completion of maiden trials sorties, despite challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related protocols, is testimony to the dedicated efforts of a large number of stakeholders for over a decade. This is a major milestone activity and historical event.

The carrier is set to undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022.

IAC Vikrant led to employment opportunities for 2,000

The IAC 'Vikrant' is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and a height of 59 metres including the superstructure. It comprises 2,300 compartments and is designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins with gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers. The development of IAC Vikrant led to employment opportunities for 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries

The ship boasts of a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. The IAC will strengthen the country's position in the Indian Ocean Region and its quest for a blue water navy.

India's blue-water navy quest

A blue-water navy is a maritime force capable of operating globally, essentially across the deep waters of open oceans. It is a maritime force that has the capability to project power over a much larger maritime area, and one that can exercise sea control over its primary areas of interest.

IAC 'Vikrant' is likely to be delivered commemorating the platinum jubilee anniversary of India's Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Joining a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously build an aircraft carrier, IAC Vikrant gives a boost to the Centre's ‘Make in India’ initiative.

