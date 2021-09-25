IAF: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Flies His Last Sortie In Fighter Aircraft

Outgoing Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew his last sortie in a fighter aircraft as Air Force Chief on September 13 at 23 Sqd, Halwara, the IAF announced on Saturday. The IAF further said, “His flying career had begun with the same 'Panthers' Squad flying MiG-21, ended in the same aircraft of the same squadron at the same airbase.” Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is set to retire from service on September 30 2021. It was earlier announced that Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, will be the next Chief of Air Staff. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the spokesperson of Defence Ministry tweeted the following announcement, "Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC retires from Service on 30th Sep 2021."

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria's career

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria assumed office on September 30, 2019, and has clocked over 4,250 hours of flying. He also has experience on over 26 different types of fighter jets and transport aircraft. Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on June 15, 1980, with the Sword of Honour and since then, he has held several positions like Commander of a Jaguar Squadron at a front line base in the South-Western sector; Commanding Officer of Flight Test Squadron at Aircraft and System Testing Establishment; Chief Test Pilot and Project Director of National Flight Test Centre on the Tejas LCA project; Air Attache in Moscow; Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects); Commandant of the National Defence Academy; Senior Air Staff Officer at Central Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. Across his 39-year career, Bhadauria has been awarded on several occasions with medals like the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (January 2013), the Vayu Sena Medal (January 2002) and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (January 2018). He was also appointed as the honorary air force ADC to the President of India on January 1, 2019. Later, Bhadauria was inducted into the Mirpur Hall of Fame at Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI