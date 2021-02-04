IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Hails Hike In Capital Outlay For Defence Forces

IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday hailed government for the hike in capital outlay of Defence budget. Terming the decision as 'huge step' by the government, Bhadauria remarked that it is adequate for the forces' capability building. The IAF chief's statement comes after the defence forces received an overall hike of 7.4 per cent last year. The defence forces were provided ₹3.62 lakh crore excluding pensions amid the raging COVID-19 crisis.

READ: Govt Formally Seals Rs 48,000 Cr Deal To Procure 83 Tejas LCA From HAL

'Huge step by government': RKS Bhadauria

When asked if the budget hike for modernisation would be helpful for IAF's modernisation, RKS Bhadauria remarked that additional funds of Rs 20,000 crore which were provided last year will be adequate for capability building. In addition, he also stated that the move has also helped the emergent procurement plans of all three arms of defence forces.

We all know the pandemic effect & its impact on economic scenario. To get this level (Rs 20,000 cr) increase in capital outlay,it's a huge step by govt to provide that kind of budgetary support: IAF Chief to ANI on whether budget hike for modernisation would meet IAF requirements pic.twitter.com/E7i04Bgn2V — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Last year also, additional funds of Rs 20,000 crores were provided. That helped the emergent procurement plans of the three forces, and that really helped us. I think it is adequate for our capability building: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria to ANI https://t.co/VDx3ziKqWJ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

READ: Defence Budget Hiked To Rs 4.78 Lakh Crore; Gets Biggest Capital Outlay Increase In 15 Yrs

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on LCA induction

During his interaction, Bhadauria also spoke about the induction of LCA aircraft in Indian Air Force. According to the Air Chief Marshal, the induction will provide a major boost to the IAF squadron and will therefore increase the number of squadrons to 30. Earlier on Wednesday, the government formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal with state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft. The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

With LCA induction, we have arrested the slide of the number of squadrons depleting & we've now reversed it to start increasing back. We're going to start upwards 30 squadrons now: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria to ANI on how LCA Tejas induction will help squadron strength of Air Force pic.twitter.com/ZjiL9MNA57 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

READ: Boeing's F-15EX Now Available For Indian Air Force's Consideration; Biden Govt Gives Nod