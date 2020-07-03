IAF Chief Bhadauria Inaugurates SASOs Conference; Commends Operational Readiness Of IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations while commending the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements.

After the inauguration of the two-day Senior Air Staff Officers' (SASOs) Conference on Thursday, Bhadauria while addressing the senior staff emphasised the need for further enhancing IAF's operational capabilities as well as improving the serviceability of mission-critical systems.

"The CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) while addressing the SASOs emphasised the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission-critical systems," a press release by the IAF said.

The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first-of-its-kind effort, in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF said.

In his inaugural speech at the two-day conference of SASOs, the chief highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make the IAF a formidable combat force.

"The bi-annual conference of Senior Air Staff Officers is being held on Thursday and Friday, wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF," the release stated.

Defence procurement

In the light of the current situation of continued aggression of China along the LAC, the Defence Acquisition Council under the Chairmanship of Rajnath Singh approved procurement of a range of defence equipment and assets worth Rs 38,900 crore on Thursday. Standing true to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, Rs.31,130 crore worth of equipment and ammunitions is being procured indigenously while the rest will be procured from international vendors of which Rs 7,418 crore will be spent on procurement of MiG-29 jets from Russia and to upgrade the existing ones.

Among the list of procurements includes 21 MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia and the upgradation of existing 59 MiG-29 fighter jets, 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, 248 Astra - Beyond Visual Range capability air-to-air missile systems.

(With inputs from agencies)