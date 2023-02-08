IAF Aircraft Departs For Earthquake-hit Syria With Emergency Relief Assistance

Indian Air Force C130J-Hercules aircraft left for Syria on Tuesday night from the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, carrying medical equipment, 6.5 tons of emergency relief assistance consisting of life-saving medicines as the country reels under the devastating effects of the massive earthquake that killed thousands. Notably a powerful 7.6 magnitude Earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday followed by multiple aftershocks.

Earlier on Monday people were seen loading medical equipment in the Indian Airforce's C130J-Hercules plane.

30 yatak kapasiteli @adgpi sahra hastanesini taşıyan iki adet Hindistan Hava Kuvvetleri uçağı biraz once Adana, Türkiye'ye ulaştı.



Tıp uzmanlarindan oluşan ekibimiz, devam etmekte olan arama- kurtarma çalışmalarına katkıda bulunacaktır. https://t.co/23YFxoN6Ke — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2023

Relief material sent to Syria

The medical assistance sent to Syria is being done in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs said Rajesh Nayar, PSU under the Ministry of Health (HLL Life Care) to ANI, "Medicines, life-saving drugs and other equipment are being sent to Syria for the people affected by the devastating earthquakes. The medicines, life-saving drugs and other equipment are being sent in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health."

He further added emergency medicines are also part of the relief material, "The medicines used in an emergency that are given to patients in this kind of situation have been listed. The medicines have been arranged as per the list given by the ministry,” moreover he informed emergency medical equipment are also being delivered, "Medical equipment needed for the injured people when they are admitted to the emergency is being sent. Around 6.5 tons of medicines and equipment are being dispatched."

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

An Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Turkey and Syria with several aftershocks of relatively high magnitude killing over 7000 people. Over 31,777 people have been injured in Turkey.

According to the Syrian state media, at least 3,849 people have been injured with at least 1,449 in Syria's government-controlled areas. At least 2,400 people have died in opposition-controlled northwest Syria, CNN cited the White Helmets.

India immediately after the Earthquake, delivered the first batch of relief material to Turkey on Tuesday. The supply included a professional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue team with both male and female individuals, highly trained dog squads, a variety of medical supplies, cutting-edge drilling equipment, and other essential aid instruments.