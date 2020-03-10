The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IAF Aircraft With 58 Indians From Iran Lands At Hindon Airbase

General News

Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master that was sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Iran has landed back in India at Hindon base

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master that was sent to evacuate the Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Iran has landed back in India at the Hindon airbase. A batch of 58 Indians has been evacuated from Iran by the IAF aircraft that had departed yesterday evening from India with a medical team on board. Those who have been brought back will be kept in the quarantine facility at the Indo-Tibetan border in Manesar, Haryana.

READ | 58 Indian Pilgrims Airlifted From Iran Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, EAM Jaishankar Tweets

300 students still stranded in Iran

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases in the past few days. As per sources, more such evacuation operations will be carried out in the coming days as 300 students are said to be still stranded in the Coronavirus-hit nation.

READ | Xi Jinping Makes First Visit To Coronavirus-hit Wuhan City Since Virus Outbreak

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir to meet the parents of those students who are stranded in Iran amid the serious Coronavirus outbreak there. Jaishankar met some 300 parents at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of famous Dal Lake.

READ | 'No Need To Fear Or Panic': UP CM Adityanath As Coronavirus Fear Clouds Holi

Iran has reported the second-highest number of deaths (237 reportedly deaths) due to Coronavirus after China, where the deadly virus started, with Wuhan being the epicentre. Italy comes third after Iran with 97 reported deaths as of March 9. While China has crossed the death toll of over 3100. Iran temporarily released about 70,000 prisoners because of the Coronavirus epidemic in the nation. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 4000 people have lost their lives with over 110,000 infected by the deadly virus.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Calls Threat Of Pandemic "very Real"

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Scindia
SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION DECODED
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Gehlot
SONIA GANDHI SUMMONS GEHLOT
Congress
CONGRESS EXPELS SCINDIA
Scindia
SCINDIA'S AUNT'S ROLE
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE