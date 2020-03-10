IAF Aircraft With 58 Indians From Iran Lands At Hindon Airbase

Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master that was sent to evacuate the Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Iran has landed back in India at the Hindon airbase. A batch of 58 Indians has been evacuated from Iran by the IAF aircraft that had departed yesterday evening from India with a medical team on board. Those who have been brought back will be kept in the quarantine facility at the Indo-Tibetan border in Manesar, Haryana.

300 students still stranded in Iran

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases in the past few days. As per sources, more such evacuation operations will be carried out in the coming days as 300 students are said to be still stranded in the Coronavirus-hit nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir to meet the parents of those students who are stranded in Iran amid the serious Coronavirus outbreak there. Jaishankar met some 300 parents at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of famous Dal Lake.

Iran has reported the second-highest number of deaths (237 reportedly deaths) due to Coronavirus after China, where the deadly virus started, with Wuhan being the epicentre. Italy comes third after Iran with 97 reported deaths as of March 9. While China has crossed the death toll of over 3100. Iran temporarily released about 70,000 prisoners because of the Coronavirus epidemic in the nation. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 4000 people have lost their lives with over 110,000 infected by the deadly virus.

