IAF Airlifts 1.7 Tonnes Of COVID-19 Relief Material From Coimbatore To Combat COVID Crisis

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 1.7 tons of COVID-19 relief materials, including oxygen concentrators, from Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore to Agatti in Lakshadweep.



Lakshadweep is one of the states/UTs witnessing a decline in daily cases of infection. It was India's only territory to have escaped the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

IAF ferries oxygen supplies from abroad

On Friday, the IAF ferried three cryogenic containers in its C17 transport aircraft from Israel in an operation coordinated by the Union home ministry to ease bottlenecks in oxygen supply across the country. Cryogenic cylinders, used for liquid oxygen transport, are being procured from across the world and being brought to various parts of the country by the IAF in coordination with the home ministry, they said.

Recently, cylinders were airlifted from Singapore and Bangkok as part of the operation. The national capital like most parts of the country is reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen as COVID patients keep thronging the hospitals.

India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.