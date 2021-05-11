IAF Airlifts Oxygen Containers From Jakarta, Medical Supplies From Other Nations

As India is facing an unprecedented coronavirus second-wave, the Indian Air Force IL-76 on Tuesday airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defense forces on completion of Service courses in India was also undertaken. As far as global support is concerned, continuous airlifting is being done by the IAF of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam, and from within India. Around 534 sorties have been airlifted by the IAF so far.

Within India, an IAF C-17 airlifted four oxygen tankers from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar, four from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi, two from Bhopal to Ranchi, and two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar. They will also be transporting four oxygen tankers from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Agra to Jamnagar, three from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, four from Gwalior, Bhopal, and Chennai to Ranchi and Jamnagar, and six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar.

As far as COVID vaccines are concerned, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that over 18 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs free of cost by the Government of India, so far. More than 90 lakh doses still available with States/UTs to be administered and over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next three days.

COVID Cases In India

India reported 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases, 3,56,082 discharges, and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,29,92,517

Total discharges: 1,90,27,304

Death toll: 2,49,992

Active cases: 37,15,221

Total vaccination: 17,27,10,066

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.