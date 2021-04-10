IAF Airlifts Patient Along With Husband From Lingshed To Leh, Jamyang Namgyal Lauds Forces

The Indian Air Force airlifted a patient along with her husband from a far-flung village Lingshed of Singelalok block to Leh on Friday. Ladakh BJP President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal shared this news on Twitter and hailed the air force for helping the couple.

Namgyal said, "I am very thankful to the Indian Air force for airlifting a patient named Tsetan Dolma along with her husband Sonam Dorjay from Lingshed - one of the most backward and far-flung villages to Leh District Hospital in Ladakh."

He added, "The patient brought to the Helipad on a pony for airlifting to District Hospital Leh."

I am very thankful to @IAF_MCC for airlifting a patient namely Mrs. Tsetan Dolma (67) alongwith her husband/attendent Mr. Sonam Dorjay from Lingshed - one of the most backward and far-flung village to Leh District Hospital in Ladakh.@rajnathsingh @drharshvardhan @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Tr4iyBhU1c — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 9, 2021

Several netizens across the country hailed the Indian Airforce for helping the patient and her husband. Some called it a 'noble work', while many called it 'extraordinary'.

Here are some of the reactions

The Indian Air Force has been actively flying its warplanes in the Eastern Ladakh sector amid the stand-off between India and China. The Rafales, Su-30, and Mig 29 fighter aircraft are active in the region. The Air Force had recently tweeted the latest pictures of Mig 29 upgrade aircraft which show how the crafts have been deployed in Ladakh for more than a year now.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.