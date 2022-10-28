India, France Carry Out Mega Bilateral Air Force Exercise 'Garuda VII' To Boost Ties

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) are set to participate in a bilateral exercise, named 'Garuda VII'. The bilateral exercise is scheduled from October 26 to November 12 and is held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

According to a statement released by India’s Ministry of Defense, the exercise will see the participation of Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas, and Jaguar fighter aircraft from the fleet of the Indian Air Force. Additionally, the newly inducted Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and the widely-used Mi-17 helicopters would also be involved. Moreover, the IAF contingent will also include Flight Refueling Aircraft, Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), and Airborne Early Warning and Control systems (AEW&Cs). These are considered Combat Enabling Assets.

The FASF’s participation in the exercise will see four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, and a contingent of 220 FASF personnel.

The objective of Exercise - Garuda VII

The joint exercise between the Air Forces of India and France is set to provide a platform for both countries to enhance operational capability and interoperability, while also sharing best practices.

The two week exercise will provide a platform to both the participating forces to enhance their operational synergy and exchange best practices.

Participation of the IAF and the FASF in bilateral exercises will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences, and enhancement of operational knowledge. It will also strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. The two-week-long exercise will provide a platform for both the participating Air Forces to enhance their operational synergy and strengthen defence cooperation.

This is the seventh edition of the Garuda exercise. The first, third, and fifth editions were hosted by India in 2003, 2006, and 2014 at Air Force Stations in Gwalior, Kalaikunda, and Jodhpur, respectively. Meanwhile, France hosted the second, fourth, and sixth editions in the years 2005, 2010, and 2019.

In August, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF's Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.

In March, the Indian and French navies carried out a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

The Indian and French navies in April last year too carried out a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea.

The French Navy deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, and its entire carrier strike group in that exercise, reflecting growing congruence in naval ties.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is hosting the 29th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) from October 26 to 30 at Visakhapatnam.

Two ships from the Singapore Navy, RSS Stalwart (a Formidable Class Frigate) and RSS Vigilance (a Victory Class Corvette) arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 25 for participation in the exercise.