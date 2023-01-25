IAF & JASDF Participate In Exercise 'Veer Guardian-2023' Amid Growing Defense Ties

In a bid to promote Air Defence cooperation and bonhomie between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), the two air forces are participating in a joint Air Exercise called 'Veer Guardian-2023'. The exercise which began at Japan’s Hyakuri Air Base on 12 January 2023 involves an Indian contingent comprising one IL-78, two C-17 and four Su-30 MKI aircraft while JASDF has deployed four F-15 and four Mitsubishi F-2 combat jets. The exercise is set to culminate on 26 January.

Notably, the exercise is being held following the second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held on 8 September 2022 in Tokyo. Following the meeting, India and Japan agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and step-up engagement in joint military exercises. Furthermore, the first fighter jet drills between the two nations signify increasing defence and security cooperation.

Ex Veer Guardian-2023: Training regimen

Amid multi-domain air combat missions in complex environments, the inaugural exercise included the conduct of various aerial combat drills between the Air Forces of the two nations. Exercise Veer Guardian-2023 aims to enable the two air forces to exchange best practices amid expert discussions sharing varied operational aspects. On January 11, crew rescue training was conducted as part of the exercise. Participants of the exercise practised opening a fighter aircraft’s canopy in emergency situations and how to release the pilot's equipment in such cases.

As per a press release by the Indian Ministry of Defense, the exercise is set to fortify “the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.”

On Tuesday, Chief of Staff JASDF, General Shunji Izutsu and AOC-in-C Western Air Command, Air Marshal PM Sinha, interacted with the personnel participating in the exercise and appreciated the professionalism exhibited by them during the exercise’s conduct. Additionally, Air Marshal Sinha was familiarized with Japan’s F2 'Viper Zero' fighter, while Gen Izutsu was acquainted with the Su-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force.

The Veers who Guard the skies over Japan & India gaining familiarity with each other & their steeds. @JASDF_PAO_ENG @JASDF_PAO @jasdf_hyakuri pic.twitter.com/k9dH68lQfO — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 22, 2023

Furthermore, as part of the joint air exercise, pilots from the two nations switched cockpits to gain flying experience in fighters of each other’s respective nations. The exercise also includes cultural exchange programmes between the participating contingents of the two nations. Signifying increasing bonhomie between the two nations, the JASDF installed a deflector (rectifier plate) for the engine test run of India’s Su-30 MKI at the Hyakuri Air Base.