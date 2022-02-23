IAF Announces LCA Tejas Aircraft's Participation In Exercise 'Cobra Warrior' In UK

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, February 23, announced that Made in India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas' will participate in exercise Cobra Warrior in the United Kingdom (UK). 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' is a multi-nation air exercise that will commence from March 6 and end on March 27 at Waddington, UK. LCA Tejas will complete the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and many countries' Air Force.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is the Royal Air Force's premier tactical training event aimed at developing the tactical skills of its aircrew and supporting elements in a Composite Air Operation. Participation in this event will help indigenously developed LCA Tejas to showcase its manoeuvrability and operational capability to the world. Five Tejas aircrafts will participate in the aforementioned exercise.

The US-developed C-17 will help in the transportation of LCA Tejas to the UK. IAF tweeted, "IAF will participate in multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior at RAF Waddington, UK from 6 to 27 Mar 22. Five LCA Tejas will participate in the exercise. C-17 aircraft will provide transport support."

Tejas Mark-1 in Singapore

The Indian aircraft Tejas MK-1 had participated in the airshow alongside other participants from around the world at the Singapore airshow which was held from February 12 to February 15. Three LCAs with a 44-member contingent were in Singapore to showcase the power and manoeuvrability of the indigenous aircraft.

“Singapore Airshow is a biennial event that provides a platform for the global aviation industry to showcase their products. The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low-level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and manoeuvrability,” the IAF said in a statement.

Tejas put up an enthralling display at the show and amused the crowd. This aircraft is the smallest and lightest in its class of contemporary supersonic combat aircraft. The indigenous aircraft currently has three models namely Tejas Mark-1, Tejas Mark 1A and Tejas trainer variant.

The Indian Air Force has plans to have 324 units in all variants, including currently in-development Tejas Mark 2. Tejas Mark 2 is currently being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Mark-2 is expected to be ready by 2026-27.