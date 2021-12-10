IAF Asks To Avoid 'uninformed Speculation,' On Crash, Assures Timely Completion Of Inquiry

Amid several reports coming over the crash of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Indian Air Force on Friday asked to 'respect the dignity of the deceased' and avoid 'uninformed speculation'. Both the IAF and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier announced that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the accident. Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is heading the tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor. He is a helicopter pilot and oversaw probes into various air accidents involving IAF platforms.

The IAF has also assured that the 'the inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out'.

What reports have come out on IAF helicopter crash inquiry?

On Friday morning reports emerged stating Rawat's helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication. Sources added that the Indian Air force chopper did not make a distress call to the airbase before it crashed in Katteri village killing 13 of the 14 on-board.

Statement from senior military official:

"The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force was recovered from the crash site. "All angles including possible human error will be investigated," a senior military offcial said.

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC. Those deceased include - CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.