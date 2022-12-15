IAF Begins 2-day Exercise In Northeast To Examine Combat Preparedness After Tawang Clash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun its two-day consolidated training exercise in the Northeast in a bid to examine the combat capability and military preparedness of its aircraft in the region. The exercise comes in connection with the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops that took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

IAF begins exercise in Northeast amid Tawang face-off

As per sources, IAF's frontline fighter jets Sukhoi-30MKIs, and Rafale jets including Boeing CH-47 Chinook are part of the exercise besides several other platforms deployed in the region. All frontline air bases and some key Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the Northeast are set to be involved in the exercise, said a source. It added that the top brass of the Eastern Air Command will also undertake a comprehensive review of the IAF's preparedness in the region in view of the overall security matrix.

The Army and IAF have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the LAC with China in the Arunachal Pradesh and the Sikkim sector for over two years following the eastern Ladakh row. The Chinese Army has also made several attempts on many occasions to violate the Indian air space. Earlier this week, the IAF scrambled fighter jets following China's increasing air activities on its side of the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Indian Air Force is scheduled to carry out a consolidated training exercise this week in the eastern sector where the readiness of the aircraft would be checked. The training exercise has been planned much in advance. In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," sources said.

'Our Army Gave Befitting Reply to China's attempt to change Staus Quo': Rajnath Singh

While addressing the Lok Sabha on December 13, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian Army gave a betting reply. Singh added that the Indian troops forced the PLA troops to retreat to their own location without any causalities or injury.

Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to inform the house that on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. There was hand to hand brawl as well during the face-off. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post."

"In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I would like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location," he added.