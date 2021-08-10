IAF Builds One Of World's Highest Mobile ATC Towers In Ladakh, At Advanced Landing Ground

For the first time ever, at the Advanced Landing Ground, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has constructed one of the world's tallest transportable air traffic control (ATC) towers. Under the authority of the ATC, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters will be operated in eastern Ladakh are under the authority of the ATC. Further information is still to be given by the authorities.

Similarly, India is looking into building airfields in eastern Ladakh, which includes Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche, and Nyoma, which are all only a few minutes away from China's Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Air Force has also launched Igla man-portable air defense missiles to counter any aerial invasion by hostile aircraft.

IAF has been routinely deploying fighter aircraft including the Rafale and MiG-29s to perform missions in eastern Ladakh, where soldiers have been disengaged at two places, Pangong Tso and Gogra heights, but neither side has de-escalated.

The Indian Air Force is also maintaining and strengthening its capabilities in the region, including assets in Leh.

Over the last year, the Chinese have been accumulating troops and carrying out aggression under the guise of an exercise, after which the Indian security forces reacted in kind and put a stop to the Chinese aggression.

Earlier weapon installations

A few days earlier, to counter the Chinese invasion, Indian Army personnel stationed at advanced outposts have been equipped with the newest American Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles and Swiss MP-9 pistol weapons. Army officers stationed in these high-altitude regions claimed the troops are already receiving American Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles for operations, citing the weapon's 500-meter range as an advantage in mountain combat.

With India making emergency orders for about 1.5 lakh, the rifles were procured in significant quantities. This was done shortly after the situation along the border deteriorated owing to Chinese assault in Eastern Ladakh, particularly the Galwan valley. The guns are versatile, allowing troops to wield them readily if they are needed in combat, according to officials.

Previously, in an effort to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control, India and China have withdrawn soldiers from the Gogra heights area and returned them to their regular posts (LAC). The disengagement took place over two days on August 4 and 5, and both sides' forces have returned to their regular positions.

(Image Credit: ANI)