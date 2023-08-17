IAF Carries Out 50 Sorties In 48 Hrs In Flood-hit Himachal, Rescues Over 780 People

IAF’s Western Air Command helicopters performed more than 50 sorties over the past two days, saving over 780 people from flood-affected regions in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, according to Indian Air Force authorities. Numerous residents watched helplessly as their homes were swept away and enormous fields under harvest were flooded, causing incalculable losses to people of the state.

While speaking to ANI about the continuing relief and rescue efforts in Kangra district's Fatehpur subdivision, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, said, "A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them."

Officials said on Wednesday that 71 people had died as a result of rain-related accidents during the past three days.

The torrential downpours from August 13 to August 15 claimed a total of 71 lives, according to Onkar Chand Sharma, senior secretary for disaster management. The net fiscal loss this rainfall is anticipated to be over Rs 7,500 crore.

"More damage was wrought on August 13,14 and 15 than the entire month of July. The net loss to property and public infrastructure has been estimated at Rs 7,500 crore. This estimate might be revised going forward as rescue and relief operations are still in progress and a detailed estimate will take time," Sharma told ANI.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, earlier on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Indora and Fatehpur in the Kangra district.

He assessed the status of continuing rescue activities and evacuations in the flooded area downstream of Pong Reservoir. The CM also spoke with evacuated residents at relief centres in Damtal and Shekhpura, enquiring about their health and promising them of all the aid from the government.

The CM also voiced worry over the deaths and property damage brought on by flooding and severe rains in the higher parts of the state.

Sukhu stated that both governmental and private property had sustained enormous damage. "I assure you of a special package, especially for these areas, including compensation and relief materials," he stated.

He gave the administration instructions to ensure that those staying in relief camps receive the necessary treatment.

According to officials, the health department has sent out medical teams to take care of children, the elderly, and others in addition to offering free accommodation and boarding.

The chief minister also gave authorities instructions to make sure there was an adequate supply of food and vital medications for relief efforts.

(With ANI inputs)